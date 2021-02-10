BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 12th

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of MYN opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

