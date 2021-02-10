Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (MYC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 12th

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

NYSE MYC opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $15.09.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

