BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

MUI stock opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average is $14.42. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $15.18.

Get BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund alerts:

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.