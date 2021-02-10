BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.
MUI stock opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average is $14.42. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $15.18.
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile
