BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (CII) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on February 26th

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $18.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

