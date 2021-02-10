BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (CII) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on February 26th

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.
Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $18.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36.
About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
