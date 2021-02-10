BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile
