BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 12th

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust stock opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder acquired 26,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $234,615.30. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 322,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,681.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

