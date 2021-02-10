BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $54.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.08, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

BJRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.79.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

