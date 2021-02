BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $54.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.08, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

BJRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.79.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

