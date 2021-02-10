BitGreen (BITG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.50 Million

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, BitGreen has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitGreen has a total market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $52,316.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00042807 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.13 or 0.00424577 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00011084 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00010899 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008375 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BitGreen (BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

BitGreen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.