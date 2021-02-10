Bitcloud (BTDX) Hits Market Capitalization of $181,236.62

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded up 40.8% against the dollar. Bitcloud has a market cap of $181,236.62 and $3.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,112.43 or 1.00011300 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00031997 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.04 or 0.01058492 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $140.30 or 0.00304292 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.15 or 0.00208525 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00085340 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001732 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00032108 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004901 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,734,218 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.