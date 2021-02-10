Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Acquires 1,200 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

