BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Director Sells $311,190.00 in Stock

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Director Jeffrey F. Odonnell sold 62,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $311,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,955. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BSGM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,723. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $12.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,733,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 52,880 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. The company's proprietary product include precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology system, a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures in an electrophysiology laboratory under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data.

