Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note issued on Sunday, February 7th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the year. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bionano Genomics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million.

BNGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Shares of BNGO opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. Bionano Genomics has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 98.6% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.