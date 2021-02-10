Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $4.78 Per Share

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.28. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.80 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Biogen to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.80.

Shares of BIIB opened at $269.31 on Monday. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.89. The company has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 84.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,704,000 after purchasing an additional 316,681 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Biogen by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 236,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,042,000 after acquiring an additional 163,257 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Biogen by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,728,000 after acquiring an additional 160,408 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,737,000 after acquiring an additional 140,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Biogen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,874,191,000 after acquiring an additional 125,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

