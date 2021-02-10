Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative return on equity of 42.74% and a negative net margin of 7.75%.

NASDAQ BASI traded up $2.41 on Wednesday, hitting $14.74. 6,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,584. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.34. Bioanalytical Systems has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $162.99 million, a P/E ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Separately, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Bioanalytical Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, doing business as Inotiv, provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

