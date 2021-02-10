BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BBL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

BBL stock opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $60.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.93. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBL. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $398,000.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

