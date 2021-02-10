Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Issues Earnings Results

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

XAIR traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 22,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,264. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $134.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of -0.66. Beyond Air has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $12.50.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $203,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ron Bentsur sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $33,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,383.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

