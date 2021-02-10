Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of XAIR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,264. The company has a market cap of $134.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64. Beyond Air has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

In other news, Director Ron Bentsur sold 5,700 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $33,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,383.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 38,500 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $203,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

