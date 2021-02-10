Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berry Global Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 7th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Shares of BERY opened at $60.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.05. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,171,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,029,060.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 100,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

