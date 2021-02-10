Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. Berry Global Group makes up 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $12,216,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,131,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 67,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after acquiring an additional 87,636 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on BERY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.27. 1,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,310. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.05. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $61.00.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,029,060.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,171,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.