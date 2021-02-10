Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) President Curt Begle Sells 18,000 Shares

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Curt Begle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,029,060.00.

NYSE:BERY traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.16. 1,098,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,963. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.05. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $61.00.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

