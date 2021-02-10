Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Trading 6.1% Higher

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.24 and last traded at $43.24. 1,588 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 386% from the average session volume of 327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average is $34.32.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

