Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.60-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $490-505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $456.38 million.Belden also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.90-3.30 EPS.

BDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.85.

Belden stock opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. Belden has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $54.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average is $37.44.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $67,274.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $298,311.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 92,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,710,415.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,093 shares of company stock worth $531,146 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

