Belden (NYSE:BDC) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.94

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.94 and last traded at $53.92, with a volume of 329939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.97.

BDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Belden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.85.

The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average is $37.44.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.81 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $67,274.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $298,311.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 92,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,710,415.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,093 shares of company stock worth $531,146 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Belden during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,498,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Belden by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,968,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,472,000 after purchasing an additional 566,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Belden by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,068,000 after purchasing an additional 134,969 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,521,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Belden by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 70,571 shares during the period.

Belden Company Profile (NYSE:BDC)

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

