Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 46,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 363,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 26,157 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on T shares. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

NYSE T opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $203.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.94. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

