Beacon Roofing Supply Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,830 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,364% compared to the average volume of 125 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.0% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average of $35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.16.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

