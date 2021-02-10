Baxter International Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Baxter International in a research report issued on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BAX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.31.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $76.99 on Monday. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 20,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

