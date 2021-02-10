Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) PT Raised to GBX 760

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 760 ($9.93) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate development company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.28) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Liberum Capital raised Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 735 ($9.60) in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 697 ($9.11).

BDEV stock opened at GBX 697.60 ($9.11) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The company has a market capitalization of £7.10 billion and a PE ratio of 17.66. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 349.40 ($4.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 979.54 ($12.80). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 684.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 580.11.

In other news, insider Jessica White sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 649 ($8.48), for a total transaction of £2,336.40 ($3,052.52).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

