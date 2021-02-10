Barclays Upgrades Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) to “Equal Weight”

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALFVY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, December 7th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.26. Alfa Laval AB has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

