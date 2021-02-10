Barclays Boosts Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target to $26.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.26% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.
Shares of HBI opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.
In related news, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 240,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,428.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $576,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,104. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth $39,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
