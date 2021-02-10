Barclays Boosts Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target to $26.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of HBI opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 240,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,428.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $576,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,104. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth $39,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.