Barclays Analysts Give VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) a €95.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €92.00 ($108.24).

VINCI SA (DG.PA) stock opened at €85.90 ($101.06) on Tuesday. VINCI SA has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($104.47). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €82.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €79.72.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

