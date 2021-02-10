Bank of America Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO)

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,460 ($45.21) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) from GBX 2,430 ($31.75) to GBX 2,530 ($33.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,017.80 ($26.36).

Shares of OCDO stock opened at GBX 2,637 ($34.45) on Tuesday. Ocado Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 994.01 ($12.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,543.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,416.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

