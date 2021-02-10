Banco Bradesco S.A. Declares — Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) announced a — dividend on Monday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by 64.8% over the last three years. Banco Bradesco has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bradesco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.58.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

