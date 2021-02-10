Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Bally’s traded as high as $59.47 and last traded at $59.40, with a volume of 23312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.56.

BALY has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $32.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,481,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 234,804 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,218 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,115,000.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.98. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.07 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Bally’s Company Profile (NYSE:BALY)

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

