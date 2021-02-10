Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Ball in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ball’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

BLL opened at $88.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Ball has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.34.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $2,816,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,324 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,885 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

