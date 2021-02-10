Baker Tilly Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,000. Facebook comprises about 1.3% of Baker Tilly Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $380,498,000 after acquiring an additional 270,175 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,232,150,000 after acquiring an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.41.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $500,171.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,531,444.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.92, for a total transaction of $11,989,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,466,707 shares of company stock worth $398,360,824 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded up $3.42 on Wednesday, hitting $272.87. 69,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,692,664. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.91 and its 200 day moving average is $268.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $777.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

