Baker Tilly Financial LLC Invests $940,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.52. 6,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,945,540. The company has a market capitalization of $130.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

