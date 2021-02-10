Baker Tilly Financial LLC Invests $2.13 Million in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 69,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 53,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.69. 21 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,039. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average is $30.69. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $30.03 and a one year high of $31.39.

