Baker Tilly Financial LLC Buys Shares of 10,400 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,249,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.61. 8,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,392,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $159.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.84. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $120.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

