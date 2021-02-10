Baker Tilly Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000. Accenture makes up 0.8% of Baker Tilly Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Accenture by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Accenture by 58.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 67,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after acquiring an additional 24,886 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.9% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 16,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Accenture by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 20.3% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $258.44. The stock had a trading volume of 740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,498. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.08. The company has a market cap of $170.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $70,387.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,335,164.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $19,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,717,214 shares of company stock valued at $155,795,198. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.58.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.