Baker Tilly Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $120,437.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,747.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,086.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,045 shares of company stock worth $4,070,480 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WM traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $113.79. 1,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

