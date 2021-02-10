Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 3,356 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,207 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.44. 203,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,380,146. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.26. The company has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

