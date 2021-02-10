Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,150 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,752,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,776,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,654.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 240,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after acquiring an additional 226,899 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 544,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after acquiring an additional 215,551 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,247,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,747,000 after acquiring an additional 193,542 shares during the period.

EFAV stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.32. 991,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.42. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

