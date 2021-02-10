Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,352 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,808 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.2% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,080,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,412,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $356.00. The company had a trading volume of 68,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,051. The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.74 and a 200-day moving average of $360.16. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $157.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.