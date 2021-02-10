Bailard Inc. Purchases 572 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,419 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the software company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $304.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $302.26 and its 200 day moving average is $262.17. The stock has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.04.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.