Bailard Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $220,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Argus boosted their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $474.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $448.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.06. The company has a market cap of $193.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $478.52.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

