Bailard Inc. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,321,000 after purchasing an additional 822,854 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,756,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,785,000 after acquiring an additional 133,195 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Southern by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,302,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,285,000 after acquiring an additional 152,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Southern by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,887,000 after acquiring an additional 148,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in The Southern by 11.0% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,856,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,677,000 after acquiring an additional 184,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,741.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

SO stock opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $70.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.