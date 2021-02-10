Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Raised to “Buy” at China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $325.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $170.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BIDU. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Baidu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.95.

BIDU stock opened at $295.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $304.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. FMR LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Baidu by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 10,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

