Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Makes New $222,000 Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,833 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in American Express by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in American Express by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $4,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

AXP opened at $126.68 on Wednesday. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

