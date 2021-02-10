Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Plug Power by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,871,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,076 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,931,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 245,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 46,715 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Plug Power by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

PLUG opened at $67.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.07. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,294,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $704,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 899,390 shares in the company, valued at $63,362,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,063,892 shares of company stock worth $100,900,293 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

