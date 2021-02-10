Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 170,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 43.6% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.79.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $102.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $104.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

